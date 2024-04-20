"I want Haney to feed him that humble pie" - When fans ripped into Ryan Garcia for disrespecting Amir Khan

Fans foreshadowed a fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia after the latter disrespected Amir Khan in an interview.

In March 2020, Garcia was coming off a first-round knockout against Francisco Fonseca, extending his professional boxing record to 20-0. At the time, 'King Ryan' was 21 years old and had all the confidence in the world, leading to an interview with FightHype where he called out the battle-tested Khan.

During the five-minute rant, Garcia disrespected Khan multiple times, including the following quote:

"I will f*ck up Amir Khan. He can come in at 160. He can not f*ck with me at all. I will f*cking hurt Amir Khan."

Fans in the YouTube comment section shut down Garcia for calling out Khan. Among the negative feedback, several people warned 'King Ryan' of fighting Haney as a professional, which is now happening four years later:

"This is coming from a kid who is scared of Devin Haney"

"I like Garcia but I don't think he have a chance with Haney ."

"I want Haney to feed him that humble pie sooo bad."

Dan Rafael reported how much Ryan Garcia will pay after missing weight for Devin Haney fight

Later tonight, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will fight in a 12-round boxing match inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Unfortunately, Garcia is ineligible to dethrone Haney of the WBC super lightweight world title after missing weight by three pounds.

Before weighing in, Garcia agreed to pay Haney $500,000 per pound that he missed the limit. The world-class boxers have continued to claim that 'King Ryan' has held up his end of the deal. Meanwhile, Dan Rafael reported a different story by saying this on X:

"Per source, deal Bill Haney cut for with Team Garcia for Garcia being 3.2 lbs over was for $600k + 2% of Garcia's PPV upside (if it reaches the upside threshold). It's not the $1.5M they keep saying. They're keeping up that appearance as part of the amended contract. #HaneyGarcia"

Garcia last fought in December 2023, defeating Oscar Duarte by eighth-round knockout to bounce back from his lone professional loss against Gervonta Davis. Meanwhile, Haney is coming off a unanimous decision win against Regis Prograis, which extended his record to 31-0.

