"Few weeks ago he had sympathy" - When Devin Haney criticized Ryan Garcia for "talking sh*t" despite struggling with mental health issues

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are set to square off tomorrow in a highly anticipated bout. The matchup has been defined by Haney's criticism of Garcia, which extends to 'The Dream' calling out his foe for engaging in trash talk despite claiming to suffer from mental health issues, dating as far back as 2021.

This has been a point of criticism that Garcia has faced in the past, as he has previously needled at fighters on social media before touching on his mental health struggles. Several years ago, the now reigning WBC super lightweight champion labeled his future foe a coward.

"Ryan Garcia is the true definition of a coward... a few weeks ago he wanted sympathy because he was having 'mental health issues' this week he talking sh*t about me... it's funny now he came out after Javier Fortuna found another opponent"

Now, the two men will settle their differences inside the squared circle. However, it won't be the pair's first meeting in boxing, only their first bout together as professionals. Both men have previously faced each other in the amateur boxing scene, with six fights, and three wins apiece.

In 2024, the stakes are much higher. Haney will look to defend his WBC super lightweight title and preserve his undefeated streak.

Meanwhile, Garcia is intent on capturing his first true non-interim world title and rebound from his crushing knockout loss to Gervonta Davis.

Prior to the bout with 'Tank,' Garcia was, much like Haney, an undefeated boxer regarded as one of the brightest spots of the sport's future.

Devin Haney isn't the only one to comment on Ryan Garcia's behavior

While Ryan Garcia has always been a polarizing figure, his recent streak of erratic behavior has left many worried about his mental health. Devin Haney has taken the opportunity to criticize his opponent for it, while others have shown concern. Chief among them is all-time great boxer, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

"I wish the very best for Ryan. I think he needs people who help him in some way, you know?"

Check out Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's thoughts on Ryan Garcia:

'Canelo' once trained with Garcia and felt 'KingRy' had potential. However, he has since commented that the former's current circle may be hindering him. Additionally, the young boxer's ex-wife, Andrea Celina, has pleaded with others to pray for her ex-husband's well-being.

