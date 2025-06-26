"I want to be like Manny Pacquiao" - Denice Zamboanga models championship approach after boxing legend

Denice Zamboanga has revealed her deep admiration for Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, crediting his character and work ethic as fundamental influences on her road to becoming the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.

The T-Rex MMA affiliate captured the division's interim crown following her spectacular finish of Ukrainian powerhouse Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27, needing less than two rounds to complete her career-long dream inside the Lumpinee Stadium this past January.

Zamboanga, who has since been elevated to the divisional queen after Stamp decided to relinquish her title due to another setback, explained how 'PacMan's example has shaped both her approach to training and her demeanor as a world-class athlete.

"Yes, because he's a very humble person. Even though he's a champion, he's still humble. And then his work ethics and his hard work when it comes to training, his discipline, and everything, it keeps me motivated," Zamboanga told Carlo Perruzza when asked if she looked up to Pacquiao during her early days as a martial artist.

"Like I want to be Manny Pacquiao when it comes to skills, and also for his discipline," she declared, setting an ambitious standard for both her technical development and personal conduct as a world champion.

This insight reveals how the only eight-division boxing world champion's influence extends far beyond his in-ring achievements, with Denice Zamboanga particularly drawn to the humility that has defined Pacquiao throughout his remarkable career.

Thus far, the Philippines' first-ever female MMA world champion has done her part to emulate one of her nation's greatest sporting icons' down-to-earth ways.

Even with or without 26 pounds of gold wrapped around her waist, 'The Menace' hopes to continue inspiring the next legion of athletes from her nation just as 'PacMan' did over the years.

Watch her full interview with Carlo Perruzza here:

Denice Zamboanga says there's more to MMA than just fighting

In the same interview, Denice Zamboanga reflected on her road to world championship gold, admitting that her career as a professional combat sports athlete is more than just fighting.

"For me, mixed martial arts is not just fighting, You know, it also means like inspiring people, motivating people, and pushing people to do more, pushing themselves forward."

Zamboanga is currently 12-2 in her career. 'The Menace' is on a four-fight winning streak as she seeks her first assignment as the reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

The Filipina fighter hopes a world title matchup with Stamp will materialize.

However, with the Thai still months out from a possible return, ranked contenders Ayaka Miura and Ham Seo Hee are favorites to secure a world title fight against Denice Zamboanga.

