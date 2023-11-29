“I want to live a happy life” – Jo Nattawut explains importance of finding balance outside of fight career

To featherweight striking sensation Jo Nattawut, finding the perfect work-life balance is key to growth in his career.

Ahead of his co-main event Muay Thai showdown with American dynamo Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17, the Thai expressed his love for snowboarding in an interview with ONE Championship.

His passion for the activity aside, the Thai Top Team standout broke down why it is truly important for every individual to find happiness outside their career to flourish in their respective jobs.

On the flip side, he doesn’t see any issue if one can find happiness through their bread and butter.

Jo Nattawut had this to say in the interview with the promotion:

“For me, I want to live a happy life. And if I do Muay Thai every day, I wouldn’t be happy. So many people would be happy. They want to do Muay Thai. Wake up? Muay Thai. Sleep? Muay Thai. Wake up? Muay Thai. And they’re happy, so I’m happy for them."

“But I’m just different. You know, I’m not happy with that. That’s not my happiness. So my happiness is to get to do something that I like.”

Jo Nattawut in need of a statement vs Lessei

Jo Nattawut will put aside his love for snowboarding as he focuses on his next assignment on the global stage of ONE Championship, which comes in the form of tricky Luke Lessei inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The two-division Lion Fight champion and WMC Muay Thai world champion has dropped four of his last five under the promotional spotlight, and he needs one more than ever to earn some morale and confidence for tougher tests down the road.

Although he’s struggled for form in recent appearances, his defeats have all come to modern-day kickboxing greats like Giorgio Petrosyan, Chingiz Allazov, and Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Do you think Jo Nattawut has what it takes to return to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 17? Let us know below!

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the entire bill live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, December 8.