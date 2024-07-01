  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I didn't want to make any mistakes" - Superlek admits taking cautious approach in landslide win over Kongthoranee

"I didn't want to make any mistakes" - Superlek admits taking cautious approach in landslide win over Kongthoranee

By Ted Razon
Modified Jul 01, 2024 15:12 GMT
Superlek (R) kicks Kongthoranee | Image by ONE Championship
Superlek (R) kicks Kongthoranee | Image by ONE Championship

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 handled business against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68 last week.

'The Kicking Machine', who was a massive favorite against his Thai compatriot, asserted his class from the get-go and avoided what could have been an upset for the ages at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite his dominant unanimous decision win, Superlek admitted he was more cautious than usual, considering he has another massive fight lined up in September, against bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty.

Speaking during his ONE Friday FIghts 68 post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 27-year-old megastar shared:

also-read-trending Trending
"I was not holding anything back but I didn't want to make any mistakes. So that's why my fight came out a little bit awkward."

While Superlek clearly outclassed Kongthoranee from start to finish, his calculated attacks looked like they were thrown with some restraint.

In retrospect, Kongthoranee didn't bring the fight to him either, since he was pretty much curled up in a defensive shell for three rounds.

On the rare instances he attacked, Superlek made him pay with quick counters to the head and body.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 68 is available at watch.onefc.com for those who purchased the pay-per-view.

Watch Superlek's interview with Nick Atkin:

youtube-cover

Superlek shifts his attention to Jonathan Haggerty in title clash in America

After stretching his active winning streak to 10, Superlek has all the momentum in the world heading to ONE 168: Denver.

'The Kicking Machine' will take his talents to Ball Arena on September 6, and will look to conquer a second weight class by unseating Jonathan Haggerty from the bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

In his post-event interview, Superlek said this is a massive opportunity to make a name for himself with the American fans. He added:

"Well, I'm aiming for more fans to know me in the United States and I'm aiming to win against Haggerty on that day."

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी