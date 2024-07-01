"I didn't want to make any mistakes" - Superlek admits taking cautious approach in landslide win over Kongthoranee

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 handled business against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68 last week.

'The Kicking Machine', who was a massive favorite against his Thai compatriot, asserted his class from the get-go and avoided what could have been an upset for the ages at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite his dominant unanimous decision win, Superlek admitted he was more cautious than usual, considering he has another massive fight lined up in September, against bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty.

Speaking during his ONE Friday FIghts 68 post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 27-year-old megastar shared:

Trending

"I was not holding anything back but I didn't want to make any mistakes. So that's why my fight came out a little bit awkward."

While Superlek clearly outclassed Kongthoranee from start to finish, his calculated attacks looked like they were thrown with some restraint.

In retrospect, Kongthoranee didn't bring the fight to him either, since he was pretty much curled up in a defensive shell for three rounds.

On the rare instances he attacked, Superlek made him pay with quick counters to the head and body.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 68 is available at watch.onefc.com for those who purchased the pay-per-view.

Watch Superlek's interview with Nick Atkin:

Superlek shifts his attention to Jonathan Haggerty in title clash in America

After stretching his active winning streak to 10, Superlek has all the momentum in the world heading to ONE 168: Denver.

'The Kicking Machine' will take his talents to Ball Arena on September 6, and will look to conquer a second weight class by unseating Jonathan Haggerty from the bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

In his post-event interview, Superlek said this is a massive opportunity to make a name for himself with the American fans. He added:

"Well, I'm aiming for more fans to know me in the United States and I'm aiming to win against Haggerty on that day."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback