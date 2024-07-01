"I'm aiming for more fans to know me" - Superlek seeks to show Americans what he's truly capable of vs. Jonathan Haggerty

Superlek Kiatmoo9 emerged victorious in his latest outing inside Lumpinee Stadium, meaning that ONE 168 now has his full attention.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is no stranger to competing at the very highest level as proven by his strength of schedule. ONE Friday Fights 68 this past weekend saw him once again show his class when coming away with a win against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Despite his opponent's best efforts, the Thai world champion was able to stay a step ahead at all times to earn a decisive result on the scorecards. However, there is no time for Superlek to retreat and celebrate his victory because he already has a date booked in for one of the biggest fights of the year.

He will challenge bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty on September 6 in Denver in what he believes could be a huge fight for his career.

The elite competitor spoke in his post-fight interview this past week in Bangkok about how he hopes to leave a big impression by getting his hand raised:

"Well, I'm aiming for more fans to know me in the United States and I'm aiming to win against Haggerty on that day."

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

Superlek showed exactly why he's so good

In the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 68, Superlek showed exactly why he is considered to be one of the best in the world today.

Kongthoranee was seen as a legitimate threat to 'The Kicking Machine' considering his winning streak and confidence. Despite his best efforts, he was unable to really stamp his authority on the fight and as a result, was kept on the backfoot by his opponent.

Jonathan Haggerty will have surely been watching very closely as his next opponent puts on another stellar display inside the iconic Bangkok venue.

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available to watch back in full for ONE Championship fans who purchased the PPV.

