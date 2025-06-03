"I wouldn't want to be matched up with her again" - Erin Blanchfield gets brutally honest about Maycee Barber's issues and UFC withdrawal

UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where she discussed Maycee Barber's last-minute withdrawal from their bout and also addressed Barber's health problems leading up to the fight.

Blanchfield was scheduled to face Barber in the headliner for UFC Vegas 107 this past weekend; however, Barber had to withdraw from the bout just moments before the fighters were supposed to make their walks to the octagon. It was reported that 'The Future' had suffered a seizure in the locker room and had to receive immediate medical attention.

'Cold Blooded' labeled Barber 'unprofessional' and said that she was obligated to inform the UFC about her health concerns beforehand and withdraw from the bout sooner. Blanchfield also stated that she does not wish to be matched up with Barber in the future.

"I wouldn't want to be matched up with her again. I know she had issues, but I mean, if she does have those severe medical issues, she will be kind of an unreliable fighter. The whole life thing, I definitely was caught up in the moment, myself."

She added:

"She probably does have some issues because if she was having issues leading up to this fight, she should have pulled out sooner. Maybe she should have told the UFC she's having some problems, been somewhat honest about her condition. I think that definitely wasn't right of her to do."

Check out Erin Blanchfield's comments below:

Erin Blanchfield reveals she was compensated for her canceled bout against Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield disclosed that she has received full compensation for her canceled bout against Maycee Barber at UFC Vegas 107, including a chunck of her opponent's purse, due to Barber's weight miss.

During her appearance on the aforementioned podcast, Blanchfield stated that it was a bittersweet moment for her because she was not able to compete; however, she was well compensated for the same.

"Hunter [Campbell] came into the room and told me that I'll be paid everything, my show and win. I believe I still get 20% of her show money because she did show. It's bittersweet because at least I was able to get paid, so I'll still be able to take care of myself in that sense. But I fight because I do really love it. It is a job and getting paid is important, but it is a passion job for me, so it's still super deflating."

Check out Erin Blanchfield's comments below:

Expand Tweet

