“I want to be number one” - Nabil Anane eyes second world title ahead of kickboxing debut at ONE Friday Fights 126

Algerian-Thai striking sensation Nabil Anane dreams doesn’t stop after acquiring the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.The 21-year-old not only has sights set on championship gold in a second striking discipline, but he’s also targeting ruling multiple weight classes.&quot;The undisputed belt I got is like a symbol of all my hard work, my physical and mental efforts. It's a reward for my perseverance. I'm so, so happy,” Anane said in a recent interview with ONE Championship.The Team Mehdi Zatout prodigy continued:“My dream doesn't end here. I want five more belts, the kickboxing World Champion belt in this division, plus the featherweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts, and the lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnane will take the first step towards his grandiose plans with his kickboxing debut against former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi at ONE Friday Fights 126.Ennahachi, of course, presents a stern test for the towering striker, given his vast experience and technical prowess. The Moroccan remains undefeated in the home of martial arts and also holds a victory over flyweight kickboxing kingpin Superlek Kiatmoo9.For Anane, beating a credentialed veteran like Ennahachi will prove that his lofty aspirations can turn into reality.“I want the kickboxing belt because it's a striking martial art, and I want to be number one in striking. I want to show what I can do,” he added.Nabil Anane admits adjusting to kickboxing rules has been a challengeNabil Anane is a true disciple of 'The Art of Eight Limbs'. But to reach his full potential as a martial artist, the 21-year-old understands he must venture out of his comfort zone.In the same interview, the 145-pound Muay Thai division's ruler talked about the adjustments he's been making for his kickboxing debut:“I've been adapting for sure. I change my style for every single fight. This kickboxing fight will be no different. But what my style will be, you'll have to wait and see. But everyone will definitely see that it's not the same as when I fought Muay Thai.&quot;ONE Friday Fights 126 is available free on ONE's YouTube and Facebook channels on Sept. 26. Geo-restrictions may apply.