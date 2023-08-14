"I want him to pay for everything" - Aljamain Sterling wants to punish Sean O'Malley for 'Dana White privilege' at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling is five days away from defending his UFC bantamweight title against the latest challenger over his claim to divisional supremacy. It marks the fourth consecutive title defense of his career, and will come against the most polarizing foe he's faced to date: Sean O'Malley.

Unfortunately, the leadup to the pair's matchup at UFC 292, which takes place this Saturday, has been dominated by Aljamain Sterling accusing Sean O'Malley of leveraging the favor he allegedly has with UFC president Dana White. For that, 'Funk Master' intends to deal 'Sugar' with a brutal beating.

On a recent video posted on his FunkMasterMMA YouTube channel, Sterling outlined his desire to smash O'Malley's face. During an open workout, Sterling conducted a Q&A, wherein he said (at 8:59 minutes) the following after being asked what he wanted to do to O'Malley:

"I want to smash this guy's face, bruh. I want to smash the ugly mole rat, the naked mole rat that he is. When I take this man down, that naked mole rat is getting smashed, bro. Smashed. I want him to pay for everything that he said, all the trash talk, everything, all his Dana White privilege. I ain't have none of that, and I can't wait to take it out on him."

The enmity between both men was first unveiled during their in-cage face-off after Aljamain Sterling triumphed over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. A scuffle nearly ensued after Merab Dvalishvili, a close friend of 'Funk Master's' took Sean O'Malley's jacket and wore it to the amusement of the MMA world.

What are Aljamain Sterling's plans after UFC 292?

Aljamain Sterling hopes to emerge victorious over Sean O'Malley come UFC 292. If he succeeds this Saturday, he has expressed a desire to move up in weight and face pound-for-pound great and current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for his 145-pound strap.

It's a challenge that 'The Great' more than welcomes, believing that if Sterling racks up his fourth consecutive title defense, he has more than paid his dues to be deserving of such an opportunity. Along with Ilia Topuria's recent ascension to title contention, Alexander Volkanovski now has no shortage of challengers.