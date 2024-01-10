“I want to perform again” – Injured Fabricio Andrade wants to be at "maximum capacity" before return to the Circle

Fabricio Andrade learned some vital lessons about himself as a man and as a competitor in 2023 that he is taking with him into this new year that’s ahead.

In reflecting upon the past 12 months of his career, ‘Wonder Boy’ believes that he hindered himself by not being patient with his activity.

With how many stellar performances he has produced under the ONE Championship banner, it can be easy to forget that the Brazilian is just 26 years old and is still learning his craft at the very highest level.

Whilst he is itching to be back inside the circle to defend his bantamweight crown, Andrade is determined to not rush anything this year to ensure that when he does return, he is back to his very best.

The bantamweight champion told Sportskeeda MMA that he will not cut corners in the name of getting back in there as soon as possible:

“Of course, I want to get back. I want to be fighting again. I want to perform again. But I want to be able to do that at my maximum capacity, at my full health. I cannot think I can just go out there and do it.”

Fabricio Andrade will only be better off the back of the struggles he faced in 2023

Fabricio Andrade has been absolutely dominant since arriving in ONE Championship’s bantamweight division and going on an unbeaten streak.

The scary thing for the other contenders at that weight class is that he has torn right through bantamweight whilst still learning difficult lessons that affected his ability.

2023 may have been a difficult year for Andrade that forced him to make some changes but he will only be better for it in the near future.

The 2024 comeback of the bantamweight king is sure to be an unmissable night of action whenever it does happen.