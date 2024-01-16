“I want that rematch” – Shamil Gasanov focusing on health first before running it back with Garry Tonon

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov should be pretty proud of his performance last weekend against talented South Korean fighter ‘Spider’ Oh Ho Taek. But it seems there’s only one man on his mind.

Gasanov appears hellbent on getting back at former tormentor ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon by any means necessary. And he will stop at nothing to get the American back in the Circle with him.

‘The Cobra’ put together a grappling clinic last Saturday, January 13th in the main event at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 28-year-old Russian no.4-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender took home a wide unanimous decision victory for his efforts.

However, immediately after his victory over Oh, Gasanov again placed the attention on trying to book a rematch with Tonon.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson, Gasanov took his brief time in the spotlight to call out Tonon anew.

‘The Cobra’ said:

“I want to get well, that’s the first target. And yeah, I want that rematch with Garry Tonon.”

Of course, the first option for Gasanov will always be a shot at the featherweight MMA belt. But beating Tonon is a personal mission, with or without a belt on the line.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov?

In his conquest of Oh Ho Taek, ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov successfully defended his position in the top five featherweight MMA rankings. Needless to say, there are only big fights for Gasanov in the near future.

He could, in theory, take on the winner of the upcoming matchup between Garry Tonon and former featherweight king Martin Nguyen.

Tonon and Nguyen lock horns at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.