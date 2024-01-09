“I'll accept a fight with him any time” – Shamil Gasanov says he’s willing to "earn" a rematch with tormentor Garry Tonon

Previously unbeaten Russian featherweight standout ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov is seeking redemption in the highest order by going after the man who gave him the only loss on his professional record.

Gasanov suffered defeat at the hands of no.1-ranked featherweight MMA contender ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in July of 2023, sullying his pristine win-loss slate.

Now, the 28-year-old Russian star says he’s looking to book a rematch against the brash American by any means necessary.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Gasanov doubled down on his desire to lure Tonon back into the cage, whether ‘The Lion Killer’ wants the fight or not.

‘The Cobra’ said:

“I don't want to ask for a fight with Garry; I want to earn it. I understand that he might not be interested in this fight right now. But I'll take any fight that brings me closer to facing Tonon. And yes, I'm always interested in fighting him. It doesn't matter if he wins or loses his next fight, or even if I become the champion before him. I'll accept a fight with him at any time.”

Perhaps Gasanov can make a stronger case for a rematch against Tonon if he impresses in his next outing.

‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov headlines ONE Fight Night 18 against South Korea’s Oh Ho Taek

28-year-old Russian stalwart ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov is looking to dig himself out of the wrong column and get back on the winner’s board with a victory over dangerous South Korean Oh Ho Taek this weekend.

Gasanov and Oh lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, January 12.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh live and absolutely free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.