Shamil Gasanov hopes future rematch will Garry Tonon happens in a cage setting instead of a ring

Dagestani MMA star and ONE featherweight MMA athlete Shamil Gasanov just had an impressive outing at ONE Fight Night 18 last Friday. Inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Cobra' dominated South Korean sensation Oh Ho-Taek en route to a unanimous decision win.

This is a huge bounce back from Shamil Gasanov's previous outing, which was a heel-hook submission loss to former divisional world title contender and BJJ icon Garry Tonon. Needless to say, after his dominant win this weekend, the Dagestani wrestling specialist wants to run it back with the famed 'Lion Killer'.

Gasanov addressed this possible rematch in his post-fight media scrum:

"About the fight with Garry [Tonon], if it happens, I want it to be in the [Circle]. Because I think I can use the cage and I feel much better if I fight him in the cage. But, at the same time, even if I meet him here in the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, I'm going to fight, I'm going to do the best. So yeah, if cage - good. If no cage - good too. It doesn't matter.”

This is a very interesting take from 'The Cobra'. We do see where his point lies. The Circle fence can often be used as a weapon and defensive tool to win bouts. If he was fighting Tonon inside the Circle, would he have been able to escape his submissions? The only way to find out is for them to step inside it.

Shamil Gasanov vs. Oh Ho-Taek at ONE Fight Night 18 play-by-play

Oh started the bout light on his feet to put his dangerous striking on display. As expected, Shamil Gasanov didn't hesitate to shoot in for a takedown, putting the South Korean on his back. 'The Cobra' momentarily took Oh’s back and fought for a rear-naked choke, but Oh reversed the position and returned to his feet.

However, Gasanov was relentless with his wrestling and soon took Oh back down to the mat.

The second round was pretty much the same story, where Shamil Gasanov largely dominated the grappling exchanges. With two minutes left in the round, Gasanov was able to lock in an RNC, but Oh managed to turn and regain top control.

Exhausted from 10 minutes of grueling grappling, Oh Ho Taek seemed to have succumbed to the smothering attack by Gasanov and surrendered control to the Dagstani for the entirety of the bout.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video is available on demand for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.