“I want to say I’m the underdog” - Despite two titles, Jonathan Haggerty says he has the short end of the stick against Nico Carrillo

Jonathan Haggerty may be a two-sport ONE world champion, but he still sees himself as the underdog in an inevitable clash with rising contender Nico Carrillo.

The ‘King of the North’ skyrocketed to the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai contenders list with a stellar second-round knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December. A winner of three in a row under the ONE banner and 26 overall, Carrillo is primed for his first shot at ONE Championship gold.

Speaking of a potential showdown with Nico Carrillo later this year, Jonathan Haggerty believes that he’ll likely go into the bout as the underdog — a role he is more than familiar with.

“Not fussed, you know. I've been the underdog my whole life and look where I'm at. So I want to say I'm the underdog,” Haggerty told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview.

Before Haggerty can look ahead to a fight with the streaking Scottish star, he’ll need to get past a tough test at ONE Fight Night 19 on Friday night.

Before facing Nico Carrillo, Jonathan Haggerty has to get past Felipe Lobo

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ‘The General’ will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line at ONE Fight Night 19 against third-ranked contender Felipe Lobo. The ‘Demolition Man’ earned his shot with three impressive wins in ONE, none bigger than his thunderous third-round knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9 last year.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty enters the contest riding a five-fight win streak dating all the way back to December 2020 when he bested Japan’s ‘Silent Sniper’ Taiki Naito. He has since landed victories over Mongkolpetch, Vladimir Kuzmin, Nong-O Hama, and reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Will Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, add another highlight-reel-worthy win to his resume, or will Felipe Lobo shock fight fans watching around the world and claim his first ONE world title?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.