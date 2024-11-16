"I don't want to see Mike Tyson stuck in quicksand" - Eddie Hearn gives backstage reaction to Jake Paul's win over the 58-year-old boxing legend

The outcome of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight devastated many in the combat sports world, and Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn just shared his thoughts on it. During an interview with Fight Hub TV, Hearn revealed that he hadn't, in fact, watched the fight.

Instead, he was backstage with Katie Taylor, who had just beaten Amanda Serrano in the pair's highly anticipated rematch. As Hearn says it, he did not want to watch the fight out of concern for Tyson, who he correctly feared would not be able to fight as he intended to.

"I didn't really watch it. I was in Katy's changing room, she was getting stitched up. I watched the first 30 seconds, which were quite entertaining, and then after it was just horrible to watch."

Not only did Hearn find it horrible to watch, he felt that it was always going to be a difficult and painful performance from the 58-year-old Tyson.

"It was always going to be like that, but it doesn't have to be. They're not making this for me. Look how many people turned up, look how many people tuned in. So I can't knock it. It's just not for me, and that's not disrespectful. I love boxing, I don't want to see Mike Tyson stuck in quicksand."

Check out Eddie Hearn's thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (3:14):

Hearn isn't the only combat sports figure who was apprehensive about the fight. UFC CEO Dana White expressed tremendous concern over the 31-year age difference between Paul and Tyson ahead of the matchup.

Mike Tyson looked like a shell of his former self

Come fight night, Mike Tyson had a lot to prove. His detractors doubted that, at 58 years old, he would be able to turn back the clock and offer fans a glimpse of his prime form. Instead, he looked all his age, struggling with cardio and especially mobility.

Check out a glimpse of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson:

Defensively, Tyson was still relatively sharp, slipping countless punches from Paul. Unfortunately, his legs lacked the spring and agility to pounce on the offense. He looked stiff and ended up losing via unanimous decision against Paul, who never pursued the knockout.

