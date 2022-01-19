"I want to stay champion" - Khamzat Chimaev's response to being asked why he trains later than everyone in his gym

Khamzat Chimaev is determined to become a champion in the UFC. He is ready to go the extra mile in order to achieve his goal.

In a recent video uploaded to Chimaev's YouTube channel, the Chechen-born Swede can be seen working out at the Allstar Training Center with his head coach Andreas Michael.

During the session, which was conducted on December 24, 2021, Chimaev was asked by Michael why he trains later than everyone else in the gym. The 27-year-old replied by saying that he wants "to stay champion."

"I want to stay champion, brother. I have to win my fights. And also to kill everybody. I don't know it is Christmas now. That is why maybe they [everybody else in the gym] go home. But we stay. Christmas, holidays, everyday. It does not matter. Have to work. When you are sick, you have to rest. Not like last time. We did bulls**t. Now, we are smarter. So work harder."

Watch the full YouTube video below:

The unbeaten Chimaev holds a 10-0 record in his professional MMA career so far, having finished all of his opponents.

Gilbert Burns is open to fighting fellow welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev next

Khamzat Chimaev submitted Li Jingliang at UFC 267 on Fight Island last October. Afterwards, it was rumored that he would be fighting No.2-ranked welterweight fighter Gilbert Burns next.

However, the bout hadn't materialized back then. Now, Burns has taken to Twitter to express his interest in not only fighting Chimaev, but also headlining a UFC event with him in Brazil.

"Make it happen @danawhite I’m all in! 5 rounds in [Brazil flag]. [Gorilla] vs [Wolf], let's grappled! @KChimaev @ufc."

'Durinho' last fought Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 in July 2021. He won the bout via unanimous decision. Prior to that, the 35-year-old Brazilian lost to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 258.

'Borz' is one of the most hyped stars in the world's biggest MMA promotion. If a bout with Burns comes to fruition, a win could see Chimaev secure a title shot.

