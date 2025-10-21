"I don't want to stop yet" - Legendary Muay Thai fighter Nong-O says he still has a lot left in the tank

Nong-O Hama refuses to let age define his fighting career, and he's determined to prove he still belongs among the sport's elite.The 38-year-old Thai legend battles Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion reflected on what continues to drive him forward despite being in the twilight of his storied career.Nong-O said:&quot;My inspiration is still my family. But inside of me, I still want to fight. I don't want to stop yet. So, I keep going.&quot;While his family remains his primary inspiration, the fire to compete burns just as bright as it did during his dominant reign as the promotion's bantamweight Muay Thai king—a title he held for nearly five years before losing it to Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023.Since that setback, the Bangkok-based warrior has fought his way back through impressive performances, including a pair of thrilling battles with fellow Thai slugger Kongthoranee Sor Sommai earlier this year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn his last promotional appearance, the veteran exacted revenge against Kongthoranee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31. It was a much-needed win for him after losing four of his last five battles on the global stage.Rodtang, on the other hand, arrives at ONE 173, possibly, feeling at the peak of his powers.The Jitmuangnon Gym fighter shocked the martial arts world during his last fight, scoring an 80-second finish of former three-division K-1 champion Takeru at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.Will another glorious highlight-reel finish follow as he seeks to recapture his crown, or will the legendary Nong-O shut him down to claim another crowning moment in his legendary career?Nong-O admits beating Rodtang at his age would be very specialNong-O Hama knows what awaits him when he faces one of the most sturdy striking wizards of this generation at ONE 173. However, he's more than ready to overcome the fire that 'The Iron Man' brings on fight night.In the same interview with ONE, the 38-year-old multi-time world champion revealed that a victory over someone of Rodtang's caliber at 38 should more than prove that he has aged like fine wine.Nong-O added:&quot;There's one thing that I consider if I win in this upcoming fight, is that I would be very proud of myself for being at this age, and I still have it.&quot;Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri can be purchased here. How-to-watch details are available at watch.onefc.com.