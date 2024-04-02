“I want to take on the biggest, best guys” - Tye Ruotolo eyes Nicholas Meregali super fight after he takes on Izaak Michell

Tye Ruotolo wants the superfights to keep pouring in.

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion is on an unstoppable match in ONE Championship, and he wants to add Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Nicholas Meregali to his hit list.

Ruotolo already has a fight lined up this Friday for ONE Fight Night 21 when he defends his gold against Izaak Michell at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Nevertheless, Ruotolo plans to keep the fights rolling and has Meregali in his sights.

Tye Ruotolo told ONE Championship in an interview:

"Meregali, I want [him] tomorrow. I'm not looking past Izaak, I want to take on the biggest, best guys possible. That's why I'm fighting Izaak because he's on that list."

Ruotolo already clamored for a fight against Michell when he captured the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16. Still, his beef against Meregali has long been simmering.

The pair put on a barnburner in the 2022 ADCC world championships when they fought in the absolutes division.

Ruotolo, though, wants another showdown against the super-heavyweight star in ONE Championship.

Tye Ruotolo shares his similarities with world title challenger Izaak Michell

Tye Ruotolo may be heading into a hostile environment against Izaak Michell in Bangkok, but the welterweight submission grappling king admits he shares many similarities with his world title challenger.

Outside of his BJJ exploits, Ruotolo is an avid surfer who often hits the waves in his home state of California and sometimes in Costa Rica.

Michell, meanwhile, has a similar hobby and regularly surfs in his home country of Australia.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ruotolo said:

"Izaak, he's got a cool lifestyle. I've seen in Australia, with him surfing and all that. We'll see after [if we connect], but yeah he's doing good stuff. I'm excited to have a match with him."

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade's interview below:

