“I want to throw up” - Three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex admits she often feels “f****** nervous” heading into fights

Even as a three-sport world champion with nearly 100 fights to her credit, Stamp Fairtex still gets the jitters every time she steps inside the Circle.

This summer, the Thai fan favorite will put her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title on the line against the division's number two contender, Denice Zamboanga. Taking a break from putting work in at the gym, Stamp stood by to answer questions from an aspiring combat sports athlete out of Vancouver.

Asked how she felt right before a big fight, Stamp was nothing short of candid in her response, revealing that to this very day, she still feels a nervousness so strong that it makes her feel sick.

"When I go into the ring, I feel f***ing nervous and I want to throw up, like all the time."

To her credit, Stamp has always looked cool, calm, and collected before every fight. That ability to mask her nerves and overcome them is undoubtedly one of the many reasons why she is one of the most exciting and dominant fighters in all of ONE Championship.

Could we see Stamp return to Muay Thai for a superfight with 'The Queen' Phetjeeja?

Having claimed world titles in three different sports and becoming one of ONE Championship's most beloved fighters along the way, it's no surprise that practically every female fighter under the sun is calling out the reigning atomweight MMA queen for a fight.

Following the events of ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8, current ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues called for a long-awaited rematch with Stamp in the art of eight limbs. The two first met in August 2020, and the Brazilian came out on top.

Also in the market for a superfight with ONE Championship's resident dance machine is newly minted ONE atomweight kickboxing world titleholder Phetjeeja. 'The Queen' traded in her interim world title for undisputed gold against Janet Todd in the evening's main event and has since expressed interest in fighting Stamp Fairtex one day.

Would you like to see Stamp return to the art of eight limbs for a rematch with Rodrigues or a superfight with Phetjeeja?