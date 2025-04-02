“I want to win in style” - Roman Kryklia eyes ‘a clean, early stoppage’ against Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30

Roman Kryklia vows to deliver the goods — as he always does — when he takes to the global stage for the seventh time at ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

The Ukrainian striking sensation welcomes promotional newcomer, British striker Lyndon Knowles, to the promotion in the main event of the showcase, which takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, April 4.

His ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line inside the Thai capital, and he is confident it won't be switching hands anytime soon.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 6-foot-6 behemoth bared his plan during an exclusive exchange with ONE Championship ahead of fight night. Roman Kryklia admits he's ready to tango with Knowles for five rounds, but, ideally, he'd want a pristine performance to successfully defend his "Art of Eight Limbs" crown for the first time.

He shared:

“I always prepare to go the distance, but I’m always looking to finish. I want to win in style—ideally, a clean, early stoppage.”

Ad

Kryklia is no stranger to producing highlight-reel moments in the world's largest martial arts organization. Across six fights, the Champ Belts product has put five opponents to sleep: Alex Roberts, Guto Inocente, Tarik Khbabez, Iraj Azizpour, and Murat Aygun.

Can he add the three-time WBC Muay Thai world champion to his list of victims this Friday?

Ad

Find out by tuning in to ONE Fight Night 30, which will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on April 4.

Roman Kryklia happy to balance between heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Roman Kryklia was asked about managing his weight between the promotion's heavyweight and light heavyweight bracket, which have a 265-pound and 225-pound limit, respectively.

Ad

The two-division, two-sport ONE world champion doesn't plan to give up either one of his coveted belts any time soon, and as long as he has enough time to manage his weight, he's more than ready to fulfill his duties as the divisional king across the two biggest divisions in combat sports.

He shared:

“I plan to keep competing in both divisions — light heavyweight and heavyweight. In ONE, that means anything from just over 93 kg up to 120 kg. My walk-around weight puts me right in the middle, so I feel strong and comfortable fighting in either class."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.