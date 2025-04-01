"Make it as uncomfortable as possible" - Lyndon Knowles plans to negate Roman Kryklia's freakish reach in Bangkok

Lyndon Knowles expects to have his work cut out for him against Roman Kryklia's six-foot-six frame. However, the British superstar has the perfect plan to navigate around his foe's massive reach advantage to create history at ONE Fight Night 30.

Live from the Lumpinee Stadium, the Knowlesy Academy looks to upset the seemingly unstoppable Ukranian warrior and grab his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title. Their scheduled five-round tilt headlines the April 4 spectacle in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the five-foot-eleven warrior — a three-time WBC Muay Thai world champion — had this to say on how he plans to make up for where he lacks in size:

"When you're shorter, they're going to have to come down to your level anyway. So he'll have to come down to me at some point. When he does that, I'm going to make it as uncomfortable as possible for him."

Lyndon Knowles aggression and trickery could be the difference at ONE Fight Night 30

Fight fans who have followed Lyndon Knowles' career closely know what an absolute unit he is in the pocket.

The 38-year-old striker has plenty of combinations he can throw and always makes opponents pay for their lack of accuracy in proximity.

Lyndon Knowles should bring the same ferocity into his promotional debut, given Kryklia's ability to shut down any opponent. The reigning ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion has finished five of his six fights in the promotion, after all.

Both men love nothing more than a knockout whenever they step through the ropes. Come April 4 inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, fans should be in for an absolute banger when these two colossal forces collide with 26 pounds of gold on the line.

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, April 4.

