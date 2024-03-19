“I wasn’t troubled by any of his punches” - Tyson Fury picks the bigger puncher between Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury believes that Deontay Wilder is a bigger puncher than Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' is viewed as arguably one of the greatest heavyweights alive today. Part of the reason is that he's been able to crawl off the canvas to put forth incredible performances. Fury's chin is unmatched, and that's been seen in his lengthy career.

That was also seen when fighting the likes of 'The Bronze Bomber' and 'The Predator'. Fury famously faced Wilder three times with WBC heavyweight gold on the line. Despite the American flooring the British boxer four times through three bouts, he could never keep him down.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou nearly handed Tyson Fury his first loss last October. The MMA fighter badly dropped the Brit in round three with a left hook, but again, the champion rose. Ultimately, Fury handed Ngannou a loss by split decision after 10 rounds.

Speaking with Charlie Parsons, Fury was asked to compare the power of Ngannou and Wilder. The champion resoundingly gave 'The Bronze Bomber' the nod, explaining:

"Deontay, by far. Ngannou is a big puncher, but I wasn't really troubled by any of his punches. It wasn't like he was dynamite and every time he hit me I was wobbled. Just one shot to the back of the head and that was it. Wilder's still the biggest puncher I've ever been in the ring with by a mile."

Check out his comments in the video below (7:38):

Tyson Fury opens up on rematch with Francis Ngannou

Despite Francis Ngannou's lopsided loss, Tyson Fury is still down to face 'The Predator' again.

While the rivalry between 'The Gypsy King' and Deontay Wilder is seemingly over, that's not the case for Fury's feud with Ngannou. Earlier this month, the two were in Saudi Arabia for the MMA fighter's return against Anthony Joshua.

Sadly for Ngannou, his return to Saudi Arabia wasn't great. He was battered and brutally knocked out by the British star inside of two rounds. During fight week, however, 'AJ' himself took a bit of a backseat due to Ngannou and Fury's feud.

At the fight week press conference, the two got into a shouting match. Furthermore, they reportedly got into an altercation at Turki Alalshikh's house, but neither would delve into the details.

In the aforementioned interview with Charlie Parsons, Tyson Fury was asked if he would fight Francis Ngannou again. He responded:

"If the money's there, I'll fight anybody, even the Grim Reaper."