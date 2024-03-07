Backstage beef between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury? Details of tense confrontation between the former opponents come to light

Francis Ngannou is scheduled to take on Anthony Joshua in an epic clash on Mar. 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the same venue where he took on Tyson Fury last year. The event has been set up by Turki Alalshikh, a Saudi adviser with a deep passion for combat sports.

Alalshikh recently took to X to upload a photo of himself alongside Cristian Ronaldo, 'AJ', Ngannou, and Fury, and details of a heated confrontation between the former UFC champion and the WBC champion have now come to light.

According to professional boxer Joseph Parker's trainer, Andy Lee, as well as Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, who were both in the room, Fury took a shot at 'The Predator' for previous comments made by the Cameroonian.

Lee was interviewed by iFL TV following the incident, where he said this:

"Ngannou came in [the room] and Tyson pulled him straight away and said, 'Hey you, you've been talking about me in interviews saying I'm a coward. You called me yellow-belly.' But Ngannou, in fairness, was quite calm and cool. He was like, 'No, I didn't say that.'" [11:15-11:50]

He continued:

"[Fury] put it on him for a bit, and it was interesting, yeah."

Hearn was interviewed by MMAJunkie about the incident, and he said this:

"I saw Francis Ngannou walked into the room, and I saw Tyson Fury go straight up to him and, as we say, stick it on him. And he said, 'I've got something to talk to you about.' Francis was a bit taken aback, 'cause he's not really confrontational... Fury doubled down, and he did stick it on him. It went on for a bit."

Watch details of the Francis Ngannou-Tyson Fury incident below:

Expand Tweet

Francis Ngannou sends stern warning to Tyson Fury at press conference

Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua are set to headline the Knockout Chaos event scheduled to take place on Mar. 8 in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the event, a press conference was held, where 'The Predator' shared some choice words with Tyson Fury.

After Ngannou made several comments about Fury while reflecting on their fight last year, the WBC champion fired back from the crowd, seated near the front row.

The former UFC champion then reminded 'The Gypsy King' of the difference between MMA and boxing by sending him a stern warning, saying this:

"You you step out of that ring you better step five meters away before talking your s**t because if I lose it, you're gonna have a really bad time... Without [the rules of boxing] you are nothing in front of me."

Watch Francis Ngannou's warning below:

Expand Tweet