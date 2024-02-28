"This is Godzilla and King Kong” - Eddie Hearn offers exciting preview of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou 

Francis Ngannou will once again have the chance to prove his mettle in the boxing ring when he faces off against Anthony Joshua on Mar. 8.

The bout is a much-anticipated affair, as his stunning showing against Tyson Fury in October 2023 proved he can go toe-to-toe with the best heavyweight boxers in the world.

The bout has been dubbed "knockout chaos" by Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter and chairman of Matchroom Boxing. Ahead of their clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Hearn was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, who provided a thrilling preview for the heavyweight battle:

"This is Godzilla and King Kong. This is two ginormous men, and anything can happen in this fight. You land one shot on the chin, it's over. Whilst I tell you I'm very confident 'AJ' is gonna knock him out, and I am. I also see, you will also see a promo that's dropping... It made me just think, 'Maybe this is just one of those guys, you get hit on the chin and nothing really happens.'"

Listen to the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou preview below from 31:50:

Eddie Hearn points to Francis Ngannou's main danger against Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua will headline the pay-per-view event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Mar. 8.

'The Predator' made his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last year, with almost no one giving him a chance of upsetting the WBC champion.

But Ngannou's performance stunned both Fury and those who watched, as he gave 'The Gypsy King' what he described as his "toughest fight in ten years."

The former UFC heavyweight champion landed the most significant punch of the fight, a thudding counter left hook that dropped the Brit.

Fury was awarded a split decision victory on the judges' scorecards, but Ngannou's stellar performance meant his presence in professional boxing was far from over.

Ahead of his clash with Joshua, Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on why 'The Predator' presents genuine danger to 'AJ':

"I really believe 'AJ' knocks him out, but it is a dangerous fight. I know that this guy is a big lump that can really punch. And I think he has no fear, which makes him dangerous. But I feel like 'AJ' is in a great place and I expect him to pick him apart and knock him out."

Watch Hearn discuss Francis Ngannou's threat below from 7:20: