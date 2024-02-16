“First time ‘AJ’ has fought anyone bigger than him” - Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou will be “knockout chaos”

Francis Ngannou will take on Anthony Joshua in a much-anticipated clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 8.

It will be the second professional boxing match of Ngannou's career, with his debut performance against Tyson Fury last year proving to the combat sports world that 'The Predator' can compete with heavyweight boxing's best talent.

The knockout power of both Ngannou and Joshua is undisputable, and Eddie Hearn, the promoter of 'AJ', believes that the clash in March will produce fireworks.

The former UFC champion stunned combat sports fans around the world when he dropped 'The Gypsy King' with a thudding left hook during their clash, whilst Joshua has won two of his last three fights via stoppage.

During a recent interview with Matchroom Boxing, Hearn previewed the bout between Joshua and Ngannou, saying this:

"[Joshua] is driven to perform on Mar. 8, and it's a really big night for him... It's the first time 'AJ' has fought anyone bigger than him, in size, in mass. That's always daunting, probably not for 'AJ'. Two guys that can turn your lights off like that. And that's what people want to see, is knockout chaos, in Riyadh. I said that this fight could be over in a nanosecond, and hopefully it will be our way."

Watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou preview below from 9:05:

Eddie Hearn explains why Francis Ngannou is a dangerous challenge for Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou's sophomore boxing appearance will come against another British boxing great, Anthony Joshua.

After losing a narrow split decision to Tyson Fury last year, 'The Predator' appeared eager for another duel in the squared circle.

With the Saudi Arabian officials having found an interest in hosting some of boxing's biggest fights, the former UFC champion has been provided with another opportunity to test himself against the sport's elite.

Whilst Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, stated that Ngannou could lose to any heavyweight ranked in the top 100, he does believe 'The Predator' poses a threat to 'AJ'.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the Matchroom Boxing chairman outlined those dangers, saying this:

"I really believe 'AJ' knocks him out, but it is a dangerous fight. I know that this guy is a big lump that can really punch. And I think he has no fear, which makes him dangerous. But I feel like 'AJ' is in a great place and I expect him to pick him apart and knock him out."

Listen to Hearn's comments on Francis Ngannou below from 7:20: