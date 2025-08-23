  • home icon
  • "I would have watched an NFL halftime show," "Give him Volk" - Fans react as Aljamain Sterling returns to win column with decision over Brian Ortega

"I would have watched an NFL halftime show," "Give him Volk" - Fans react as Aljamain Sterling returns to win column with decision over Brian Ortega

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 23, 2025 13:16 GMT
Fans react to Aljamain Sterling
Fans react to Aljamain Sterling's victory over Brian Ortega. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Aljamain Sterling came out for his first UFC fight in 2025 this weekend, where he secured a dominant victory that sparked reactions from fans.

'Funk Master' fought Brian Ortega in the co-main event of UFC Shanghai in a catchweight bout at 153 pounds. From the very beginning, Sterling effectively executed his game plan, keeping Ortega at bay. After five rounds, Sterling won by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 50-45.

Check out the Aljamain Sterling vs. Brian Ortega results announcement below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ufc's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Give him Volk."
Another user wrote:

"If I wanted to watch two guys dance around for 25 minutes, I would have watched an NFL halftime show."

Others commented:

"Brian to LW, Aljo needs top 5 opponent next, doubt Dana gives him title shot right now."
"That’s a solid comeback. Getting the win must feel good for him, seeing all that effort pay off in the co-main event."
"We, the fans, lose on that snoozer of a fight. If Aljo can’t finish a clearly compromised Ortega, he should move on."
"That was an awesome fight! Funk Master really brought it tonight, loved the energy."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Aljamain Sterling&#039;s victory. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fans' reaction to Aljamain Sterling's victory. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Following the win at UFC Shanghai, Sterling has bounced back from his previous defeat against Movsar Evloev. He now boasts two victories in the UFC featherweight division, with his earlier win coming against Calvin Kattar. Meanwhile, Ortega has now suffered a consecutive loss for the second time in his career.

