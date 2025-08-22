  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Shanghai: Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Shanghai: Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling: Live round-by-round updates

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 22, 2025 14:53 GMT
Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling face-off ahead of UFC Shanghai. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling face-off ahead of UFC Shanghai. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Featherweight fighters Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling will face off in the co-main event of UFC Shanghai in a catchweight bout at 153 pounds, following issues during the weight cuts.

Ad

Ortega has been a part of the 145-pound roster for a decade and has established himself as one of the standout fighters in the division. He has competed for the UFC title twice but suffered defeats to Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. Ortega is coming into this bout off a loss to Diego Lopes.

On the other hand, Sterling, a former UFC bantamweight champion, has now transitioned to the featherweight division. After winning against Calvin Kattar in his UFC featherweight debut, Sterling experienced a setback in his last fight at UFC 310, where he lost to Movsar Evloev.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Both Ortega and Sterling hold black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and they are expected to showcase their grappling skills to the fullest in their upcoming showdown.

UFC Shanghai is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium, Xuhui District, China. The prelims will begin at 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT, while the main card action gets underway at 6 AM ET / 3 AM PT, live on ESPN+. Notably, fans in India can watch the event on Sony LIV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications