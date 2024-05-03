"I went through so many things" - Natalia Diachkova says she's on the cusp of becoming a champion thanks to her strong faith

Russian upstart and upcoming ONE world title challenger 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova is on the precipice of achieving a lifelong dream -- to become a world champion in a major martial arts organization.

Diachkova says she has been able to reach this point in her career because of her strong faith, and even though she had to walk through fire and adversity to get here, 'Karelian Lynx' believes it's her destiny to win.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Diachkova talked about her faith and how she has come out of a tough situation.

'Karelian Lynx' said:

"Thanks to [my team] for everything I have now, and all the skills, and all the other things. My belief in God helped me with my journey, and I went through so many things. So many bad things happened in my life, so many negative experiences. I had a really long journey. My trust in myself helped me to become a winner in those life situations."

Diachkova is set to face former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell for a chance to win the coveted golden belt in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

[Update: Smilla Sundell missed weight at ONE Fight Night 22 and has been stripped of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. Natalia Diachkova passed weight and hydration and is still eligible to win the belt.]

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Natalia Diachkova says bulletproof mindset key to beating Smilla Sundell: "We only beat ourselves."

Natalia Diachkova is coming into her fight with Smilla Sundell well-prepared. But she says it's her mental strength that will prove the difference in this world title showdown.

She told ONE Championship:

"My experience can really help me. I have read a lot of scientific literature about how the brain works, its functions and our instincts. I know how fighters can behave in the ring, and I know why, I know that there are only two options for the brain -- to surrender, to finish the fight and not suffer pain and stay alive, or to give everything you have and win. The brain is tricky and you have to beat it. That's why I often talk about how in the ring, we only beat ourselves."