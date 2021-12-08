"I went straight back to my Airbnb" - Dustin Poirier dismisses Justin Gaethje's claims that he was in the hospital after their fight

Dustin Poirier has rubbished Justin Gaethje's claims that he was in the hospital after their fight at UFC on Fox: Poirier vs. Gaethje back in 2018.

Although 'The Diamond' won the fight via TKO in the fourth round, Gaethje claimed that the Louisiana native suffered more damage in the fight and had to be hospitalized immediately after.

'The Highlight' said that while Poirier went to the hospital for treatment, he was clicking pictures with fans all night long following the fight.

"You know he beat me that night but I was out taking pictures all night. I took like a thousand pictures that night after that fight and he was in the hospital. He didn't move for a month so I'm ready to get that one back," Gaethje said on Run It Back w/ Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier, however, has dismissed all such claims. He said he never went to the hospital following the fight and went to his Airbnb instead.

"I didn't go to the hospital that night. I went straightback to my Airbnb and had a beer, we had like a house party," Poirier said.

Poirier and Gaethje engaged in an intriguing striking battle during their Fight Night headliner back on April 15, 2018. Gaethje's vicious leg kicks connected time and time again in the fight, restricting Poirier's mobility and making him more vulnerable to strikes.

'The Diamond', however, continued to push the pace in the fight and landed a number of heavy hooks to the head of Gaethje. He ultimately emerged victorious after finishing Gaethje with a barrage of punching combinations in the fourth round.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje's paths may cross very soon

Dustin Poirier is set to challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 269 this weekend. After failing to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout at UFC 242, this may be the second and final chance for 'The Diamond' to fulfill his dream of becoming an undisputed champion.

Justin Gaethje is currently the top contender in the division and is expected to fight for the title next. If Dustin Poirier manages to beat Oliveira at UFC 269, he may very well have to defend the title in a rematch against 'The Highlight.' Gaethje will then have the opportunity to earn redemption, as well as the belt.

