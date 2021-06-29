"I will always chase that fight" - Artem Lobov still wants to throw down with Zubaira Tukhugov

In a recent interview with Talking Brawls, former UFC fighter Artem Lobov has revealed he still wants to fight UFC featherweight Zubaira Tukhugov.

'Rush Hammer' revealed a clause that exists in each of his fight contracts. According to Lobov, the clause allows him to be released from the contract if he is offered a fight against Tukhugov.

"I always put the clause in and in fact, I know that I talked about, you know, retiring soon so that fight [with Zubaira Tukhugov] is clearly for my retirement. Even if I was to retire, I still want that fight. If any time that fight comes in, I'm taking that fight. So that fight is gonna happen no matter what. There is no way out of that fight. So, yeah, i will chase that fight for as long as I'm here." said Artem Lobov.

In the same interview, 'Rush Hammer' also shared his opinion on UFC star Khabib Nuramgomedov's retirement from MMA.

"You have to give him [Khabib Nurmagomedov] props for what he has achieved, you know, especially in the UFC. I certainly would love to see him fight more. I would love to see him fight Conor again...The lightweight division is on fire. There's a lot of interesting matchups there. But you know, you have to respect his decision...It's probably a very smart decision...to retire young and healthy."

Lobov was last seen in action in 2019 when he faced off against Jason Knight in a bare-knuckle boxing match in BKFC. Knight won the rematch via TKO.

History of the rivalry between Artem Lobov and Zubaira Tukhgov

The rivalry between Zubaira Tukhugov and Artem Lobov goes back to 2019. Both featherweights were scheduled to fight each other, but the fight was called off due to Tukhugov's involvement in the post-fight brawl at UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor.

Since then, 'Rush Hammer' has gone on record announcing his intention to fight Tukhugov. 'Warrior' currently competes in the UFC and has won four out of his seven fights in the promotion.

