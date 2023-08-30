"I will always put the fighters first" - Megan Olivi expertly shuts down fan accusing her of going 'full Karen'

Megan Olivi recently clapped back at a fan for criticizing her for how she handled a fan's question directed towards Belal Muhammad during a UFC fighter Q & A session.

The UFC broadcaster posted a photo on her Instagram account in celebration of her birthday, which led to a fan commenting on it. He described her handling of the situation as being 'full Karen', which insinuated that he believed she overreacted. Megan Olivi put the fan on blast and mentioned that her job is to protect the fighters.

She wrote:

"oh I disappointed you, Karl? It is my job to be the bad guy up there. I'd rather you call me a "Karen" for protecting fighters from incessant bullsh*t and people looking for a viral moments then sitting up there not doing my job and letting the disrespect flow."

Instagram comment and response [Photo credit: @UFC_Obsessed - Twitter]

The UFC broadcaster continued by asking a question of her own and described the role she has during fighter Q & A panels. She mentioned that the fighters aren't there to be disrespected for the fans' amusement and clickbait videos, writing:

"Where you there? Did you also hear the vitriol being yelling from fandoms in the crowd? No. They're professional athletes who give their time for fans - not your punching bag because you watch them on TV. I will always put the fighters first. Get mad about it."

Megan Olivi clearly takes her role seriously and wants to ensure that the Q & A panels don't go off the rails.

Megan Olivi opens up on being grateful on her birthday

Megan Olivi recently celebrated her birthday and took to her social media, where she revealed what she was grateful for.

The UFC broadcaster posted a photo of herself with her birthday cake on her Instagram account and noted that she celebrated her special day with her favorite food and people. She said, last year was challenging but is grateful for her husband Joseph Benavidez, writing:

"@joejitsu is a king at making every day special, and yesterday was perfect. I am so grateful for this life. Although last year was probably the most challenging, not a day goes by where I don’t thank God for the showering of blessings present every day! Here’s to a new trip around the sun"