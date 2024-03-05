“I will be back” - American star Jarred Brooks vows to reclaim lost gold, calls for trilogy bout with Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks is hellbent on rectifying his mistakes and promised to reclaim the ONE strawweight MMA world title from his rival Joshua Pacio.

The rematch between the two ended in disaster after Brooks accidentally spiked Pacio’s head to the canvas in one of the three world title fights at ONE 166: Qatar this past weekend.

Although Brooks inadvertently hit the illegal maneuver, he was still dealt a disqualification loss, and Pacio was awarded the ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

In an Instagram post, Jarred Brooks reflected on the incident and vowed to be a better fighter in a possible trilogy bout.

“Through all of the hate and the love I am getting, one thing is for certain. I WILL BE BACK, better than ever. Inside and out, mended by God Himself, sword sharpened, humbled in faith. And that is what makes me dangerous! #trilogy"

Things were off to a great start between Pacio and Brooks, with both fighters immediately charging forward to set up the fight’s tempo.

Brooks managed to elude Pacio’s striking and got hold of the Filipino star’s back.

Pacio, meanwhile, tried to counter with a Kimura, but Brooks decided to slam ‘The Passion’ to the canvas.

Unfortunately for ‘The Monkey God’, Pacio landed on his head with his entire weight crashing down on his neck.

Brooks was visibly distraught after the fight but was relieved to see his rival at the athletes’ hotel relatively unscathed.

Jarred Brooks glad to see Joshua Pacio walk away with minimal damage

While Jarred Brooks can go overboard in his trash talk, the American star is never one to wish permanent damage to his opponents.

Brooks, who plays the heel character to great effect, shared on Instagram how relieved he was when he reunited with Pacio the day after their fight at ONE 166.

The rivals got to talk over the incident and even had breakfast with Pacio’s team Lions Nation MMA and strawweight MMA contender Jeremy Miado.

“My brother, I am so happy to see you and give you a big hug! Glad to see you’re happy and healthy! Congrats champ! Had a good conversation and breakfast with @lionsnationmma all great men!”

ONE 166 is available on free replay to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.