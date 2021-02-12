"I will call him a friend" - Tyron Woodley describes his relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

In a recent podcast with Mike Swick, Tyron Woodley revealed his ties to Bollywood, the largest film industry in India. The former UFC welterweight champion has acted alongside famous actor Salman Khan in a 2016 Bollywood release called 'Sultan'.

The movie is about a former wrestling champion from Haryana in India, who endeavors into the sport of MMA. Woodley played the role of Salman Khan's rival inside the cage.

The movie went on to make $89 million worldwide and became one of the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Expressing his contentment over his compensation for Sultan, Tyron Woodley stated that Salman Khan's popularity is the reason for the successful box-office numbers.

"You're talking to Mr. Bollywood right here. We broke records with that movie... I did a movie (in India) called Sultan, it's a Bollywood film and it broke every record. I made a fortune on that film. The actor in that film is a dude named Salman Khan. He is the fifth or sixth highest-paid actor in the world. 50-60 million dollars a year. He is a legend over there," said Woodley.

Elaborating on his experience with 'Bhaijan', Tyron Woodley stated that Khan's fans treat him like a God. According to Woodley, the admiration that a Bollywood superstar such as Salman Khan experiences is unmatchable to what any other actor across the globe gets.

"In the US, we have got our favorites... but sometimes we hate on the ones we don't like," said Woodley. "In India, they don't do that. There are billions of people there who worship... they say, 'Bollywood is our religion and these people are our Gods.'"

Tyron Woodley also offered to assist Mike Swick in opening up a gym in Mumbai. Swick operates the American Kickboxing Academy's Thailand division and is looking to tap into the Indian demographic. Woodley stated that Salman Khan is an eminent figure in Mumbai and will help Swick with his venture.

"The treatment I got, the red carpet was rolled out, (they) pretty much bow down to you. Let me tap you in with him because he basically runs Mumbai. I will set you up with him," said Woodley.

Who is Tyron Woodley fighting next in the UFC?

Tyron Woodley is set to face No. 10 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque in his next fight. The fight will reportedly take place at UFC 260, which is slated for 27th March.

Woodley is coming off two consecutive losses and will seek to regain his momentum against a tough opponent like Vicente Luque who has showcased immense potential in his recent fights.