“I will continue my fight in the Dutch politics” - MMA legend Alistair Overeem retires to pursue career in politics

Alistair Overeem is committing to Dutch politics after announcing his retirement from combat sports.

Every fighter’s career must eventually come to an end. As for Overeem, a former UFC heavyweight and combat sports legend, his time has arrived to call it quits. The 43-year-old recently announced his retirement in a since-deleted Instagram post that said:

“With this post I will officially announce an end to my fighting career. I will be forever grateful for all the amazing people I got to meet and work with, all the opportunities given to me and the amazing place I got to venture out and see.”

Overeem continued:

“My fight just isn’t over yet, I will continue my fight in the Dutch politics and in promotiong mental&physcial health all across the globe. Together with #BVNL and @wybrenvanhaga I will fight my next in the Dutch politics to create freedom for the individual.”

Between 2011 and 2021, Alistair Overeem established a 12-8 UFC record. ‘The Demolition Man’ secured several wins against high-profile opponents, including Brock Lesnar, Frank Mir, Roy Nelson, Junior dos Santos, Mark Hunt, and Fabricio Werdum.

Following his departure from the UFC, Overeem fought once before announcing his retirement. In October 2022, he secured a unanimous decision win in a trilogy bout against Badr Hari.

Unfortunately, the result was overturned to a no-contest due to Overeem testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

What are Alistair Overeem’s most respected accomplishments in combat sports?

Back in the day, K-1 was one of the biggest combat sports promotions. Therefore, Alistair Overeem made history by winning the 2010 K-1 World Grand Prix. Overeem went on to become the only fighter to simultaneously hold world titles in K-1 and two MMA promotions.

Throughout Overeem’s MMA career, he won several world titles in Strikeforce, DREAM, and 2 Hot 2 Handle. He also secured several top-tier wins outside the UFC against Vitor Belfort, Igor Vovchanchyn, and Garry Goodridge.

Overeem’s legacy can’t be discussed without mentioning his time with Pride Fighting Championship, where he held a record of 7-7.

The heavyweight legend may not have won a world title in Pride or the UFC, but there’s no doubt he will be remembered for his unforgettable career.