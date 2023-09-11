"I will forever feel like a pu**y" - Sean Strickland reveals how UFC's 'savage' bodyguard shocked him to the core

Sean Strickland has revealed that he was told a story by a UFC bodyguard which left his jaw wide open.

Strickland is currently on cloud nine after stunning the world at UFC 293 by capturing the middleweight title. 'Tarzan' dismantled defending champ Israel Adesanya, adopting a relentless pressure and gameplan that saw the Nigerian-New Zealander fail to find his footing and backing up against the cage throughout.

Strickland ultimately had his hand raised via unanimous decision, getting the nod 49-46 across all three judges' scorecards.

Prior to his title winning moment, however, Sean Strickland got into hot water with authorities and the UFC brass due to an altercation with a fan. According to reports, Strickland punched the fan after they trash talked him about his chances against Adesanya.

Dana White later revealed a team of bodyguards had been assigned to Sean Strickland to prevent anything else happening that may affect the main event.

Now, following his victory and confirmation that no charges were being pressed, Strickland stated that a member of his security detail was a real life "savage." According to 'Tarzan', the bodyguard told a story that even had him feeling small. He wrote:

"After I punched that fan in Sydney, the UFC gave me a body guard(thanks for not pressing charges) But the body guard.. My g** was an absolute savage. Told me one special forces story and from that I will forever feel like a pu**y in comparison.."

Israel Adesanya's coach wants rematch against Sean Strickland next week

Israel Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, would be open to a rematch against Sean Strickland next weekend if the UFC allows it.

Strickland caused one of the biggest upsets in MMA history when he defeated Adesanya for the middleweight title. The California native showed no signs of being the underdog and dominated 'Izzy' throughout the fight.

Following his devastating loss, Adesanya refused to sit down with the media and instead sent out Eugene Bareman. The award-winning coach described the night as an uncharacteristically bad one for both his team and Adesanya, before stating that they want the rematch immediately. Bareman said:

“I asked Mick if we could have the rematch next weekend. Whether he grants that, I’m not sure but, just very confident that we can change the outcome of this fight with very minor adjustments. What I’m saying is, we couldn’t get Israel to enact our plan, there wasn’t much cohesion in the corner, you have nights like this, but we can do the rematch tomorrow and I think we can have a good night.”

