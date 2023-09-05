"Boom, right in the guts" - Sean Strickland has already 'committed assault' in Australia in scuffle with unruly fan

Sean Strickland has been in Australia for barely a few days and the American has already gotten into trouble with the locals.

The UFC fighter is known for being extremely unfiltered and speaking his mind. He has also got into a lot of public spats with people and filmed his road rage moments and interactions gone wrong.

Just days before his title fight against 'The Stylebender', the middleweight got into a scuffle with an Adesanya fan and hit him with an uppercut, per Fox Sports Australia:

"Boom, right in the guts," said Strickland. "Because anybody who wants a photo, man, I love the fans, but if you wanna come up to me and run your f…ing mouth, I’ll smack you like I smack anybody else. Uppercut to his stomach, Then I walked away. But if I see the guy again, man, no problems … I’ll thank him for not pressing charges."

Sean Strickland did not shy away from admitting that he committed assault after just arriving in Australia. The American is gearing up for what is the biggest fight of his career after finally getting a title shot. Although Strickland is a massive underdog in this fight, he believes he has what it takes to dethrone Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya gives his first impressions of Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya have had 'beef' for a long time. Strickland called the New Zealand native out during his first fight against Alex Pereira, backing the Brazilian to knock him out again. In a recent interview with The Mac Life, Adesanya spoke about how he thinks the American just puts up a fake persona and 'exposed' him:

"Sean's very insecure, I'll tell you, you only have one impression....First impression, he was a b**ch. I didn't even mean to make him a b**ch, I was just like 'Hey what's up buddy how you doing', he was like 'hey man don't do me like you did your boy (Paulo) Costa, ha ha'. And then we get on stage, 'Man I'll come there right now and...'. I was like, bro five minutes ago, backstage, where was this energy?"

Take a look at the interview:

Israel Adesanya believes that Sean Strickland just acts tough as a farce and acts differently when the cameras or the fans aren't around. 'The Last Stylebender' will look to defend his belt in front of what is almost like his home crowd and will look to make an example of Strickland.