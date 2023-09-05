"Sean being so tame" - UFC 293 Embedded featuring Sean Strickland's girlfriend wins wholesome reactions from fans

Sean Strickland arrived in Sydney ahead of his title clash against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. The two middleweights will headline the much-anticipated pay-per-view on Sept. 9.

Strickland was followed by a UFC camera crew for the customary pay-per-view Embedded Vlog series. The No.5 ranked contender was accompanied by his girlfriend for the first time in the public eye.

Fans noticed his quieter demeanor and found his conduct and kindness towards his partner wholesome. They also mentioned the laid back yet warm reception from Australian fans.

"Sean being so tame around his girlfriend and australian fans is wholesome"

"No matter what happens Sean is already winning at life. He looks happy."

"Seeing Sean get the love from the Australian fans is wholesome asf. He deserves it!"

Fans also remarked on Strickland's rare appearance on an Embedded vlog and his acute awareness of his star status.

"seeing Strickland on embedded is like spotting a mythical creature out in the wild"

"I love how self aware Sean Strickland is about the attention he is getting. When the fans love you, they really love you, then they'll turn based on the most arbitrary things."

Sean Strickland was wished luck against Israel Adesanya by various local fans as he toured the scenic city of Sydney with his girlfriend and even posed for pictures with her and other awestruck fans.

UFC 293 Embedded: Sean Strickland expresses his heartfelt love for his girlfriend

Sean Strickland's outward personality often comes off as rogue or wild, in part due to his unfiltered comments and trash talk. His nickname of 'Tarzan' only supplements that reputation.

However, in a rare moment of emotion and seriousness, Strickland revealed in an interview two weeks ago that he had a girlfriend whom he loved very much. 'Tarzan' said to Helen Yee in an interview:

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. She makes me a better man, you guys... I was just telling her this the other day. I tell my girl, I’m like, 'Babe, every time I think about breaking up with you, and I think about all the p***y I can get. I think about who I was before I met you. As much as I like being single and getting all [redacted]. With you, guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

Strickland also described the impact his girlfriend has had on his apartment and life, in general.

