"He's definitely gonna get hurt" - Alexander Volkanovski shares definitive prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland are set to headline UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia, next weekend. The pair will square off for the middleweight title, with Adesanya currently a -460 favorite entering fight week.

Strickland is one of MMA's most controversial figures, having been quoted saying he would enjoy taking a man's life inside the octagon, among many other startling admissions.

His unconventional style provides much entertainment for fans, but Alexander Volkanovski believes that Strickland's mouth could land him in trouble against Israel Adesanya.

'The Last Stylebender' has already promised to break Sean Strickland's jaw should he be unable to stay quiet during their fight. Volkanovski agrees with Adesanya and shared a decisive prediction of the UFC 293 main event. He said this:

"I'm sure there was a few hurdles in there with Dricus [Du Plessis] not being able to fight and now Sean Strickland stepping in. Really looking forward to this one, it's good to have someone like myself or Izzy defending our belts here in Australia. I'm very glad that he was able to get that over the line. I think it's a great fight for [Adesanya]."

Volkanovski continued:

"Obviously Sean is gonna talk, Sean is gonna try and get under his skin. So that's gonna make it fun. But I feel Izzy is going to really really put it on him. Especially with the talk that's gonna happen. I think Sean Strickland is gonna definitely pay for some of the things he's gonna say. Stylistically, I feel like he's definitely gonna get hurt."

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya says a win over Sean Strickland will be one of his most satisfying victories

Israel Adesanya is eager to send Sean Strickland to the shadow realm at UFC 293.

'The Last Stylebender' will be making the first defense of his second reign as middleweight champion, and it seems he wants to make a statement against Strickland.

Adesanya has labeled his opponent as an "idiot" ahead of their much-anticipated clash and will take immense satisfaction from beating Strickland on fight night.

Israel Adesanya has promised to end the show in spectacular fashion at UFC 293, and whilst talking to Aaron Bronsteter, he explained why a victory over 'Tarzan' would feel so good. He said this:

"Yes, this [win against Strickland] is going to be one of them [more gratifying]... I don't like idiots, or bullies... Like he knows I'm going to f**k him up, but he's still just trying to pretend he's this big dog... He doesn't have to respect me, or come in and bow down... But some of the things he's saying, and he's also questioning my character, like, b***h you don't know me."

Watch the video below from 7:30: