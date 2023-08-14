Israel Adesanya warns Sean Strickland of violent consequences if he starts trash-talking inside the octagon

Israel Adesanya will be facing short-notice replacement Sean Strickland in the main event at UFC 293 in September. Strickland earned himself a lucky short-cut to gold bid by stepping in on short notice for Dricus du Plessis who was forced out due to an injury.

Adesanya was recently asked what kind of trash talk he expects from Strickland, who is known for going on unhinged controversial rants. 'The Last Stylebender' responded:

"Just some loudmouth talking over and louder than YouTube, trying to seem like he's got something to say. He has nothing to say really, he just wants to...I know the guy, I've seen him, I've pressed him before...so it's for show. That's why most people are excited about the press conference cause that's his spot to shine I guess. But I can rap to, I just decide when I use my mouth and when I don't."

While Adesanya seemingly doesn't care much about the presser, he has promised to punish Strickland if the latter tries trash-talking mid-fight. The UFC middleweight champ also played a clip from his KO win over Paulo Costa where 'Borrachinha' can be seen goading him. 'The Last Stylebender' wrote:

"If he's talking to me, he's gonna get his jaw broken...Cause when you're talking, you're not focused on the task at hand, look at Costa"

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Israel Adesanya's coach weighs in on Sean Strickland's trash talk

While trading barbs with Sean Strickland at the UFC 276 presser last year, Israel Adesanya, very uncharacteristically, looked a bit rattled. However, going into the upcoming clash against Sean Strickland in Sydney, Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman assures that the UFC middleweight champ is mentally unshakeable.

As for Strickland's trash-talking game, Bareman finds whatever little he has heard of it funny. According to the City Kickboxing head coach he also trolls Israel Adesanya along similar lines as Strickland. Bareman recently told Submission Radio:

Israel Adesanya is solid. He's mentally solid. Nothing can ever shake that person. Nobody can get in his head. And then he has the team and myself to make sure he doesn't stray from his usual mindset."

He added:

"In terms of Sean, I don't know too much of what he's said. I'll be honest, the few things I've heard about Sean, they make me laugh. They're the same things I give Israel sh*t about, like the painted nails."

Catch Bareman's comments below: