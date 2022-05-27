Sean Strickland gets suspended on Twitter after claiming transgender people have "mental retardation"

Sean Strickland has been suspended on Twitter ahead of June, the world's annual celebratory Pride month. Strickland posted multiple tweets that attacked the trans community. The No.4-ranked UFC middleweight has admitted he doesn't support trans people and even went as far as to say it's a mental condition.

The world is looking ahead to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride month and the vast celebrations will begin in June with parades, parties, and festivals. It is meant as a celebration and support for those in the LGBTQ+ groups that may often face daily struggles just for being who they are. Pride month highlights the years of sacrifice made by members of the community as they strive for equality.

Sean Strickland, just days away from June, shared a tweet from former UFC fighter Jake Shields. Shields made two unnecessary posts in poor taste.

They read:

"It's not even June and I'm already sick of pride month."

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj It’s not even June and I’m already sick of pride month It’s not even June and I’m already sick of pride month

Shields replied to his own post, adding:

"I don't care if you are gay but you really don't need an entire month to celebrate that you like butt s*x."

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj I don’t care if you are gay but you really Don’t need an entire month to celebrate that you like butt sex I don’t care if you are gay but you really Don’t need an entire month to celebrate that you like butt sex

Sean Strickland shared the anti-LGBTQ+ posts and followed with what can only be described as a transphobic outburst that has resulted in the removal of his Twitter account. In the now-removed posts, Strickland wrote:

"I'M ACTUALLY A FAN OF PRIDE MONTH.. BIG FAN OF THE B IN LGBT LMAO!!! TRANS PEOPLE THOUGH GOD I CAN'T F**KING STAND TRANS PEOPLE.. HAS TO BE SOME FORM OF MENTAL RETARDATION…"

The fighter continued his attack on the community by adding:

"IF YOU HAVE A C**K AND BALLS, EVEN IF YOU REMOVE THEM YOU WILL NEVER BE A F**KING WOMAN BOTTOM LINE. I DON'T GIVE A F**K IF YOU GROW YOUR HAIR OUT AND CUT YOUR C**K OFF. YOU WILL ALWAYS BE A NUTLESS MENTALLY ILL MAN BOTTOM LINE."

Sean Strickland talks about his troubled past

Away from his controversial Twitter posts, Sean Strickland opened up to Ariel Helwani in October 2021 about his childhood and how he was raised as a white supremacist.

The middleweight fighter defeated Uriah Hall in August last year but drew controversy after admitting that he went into the octagon looking to "Kill."

'Tarzan' explained his comments on The MMA Hour and revealed that he walked around with a desire to attack people in everyday life. Strickland admitted that MMA training saved his life and likely someone else’s because it gave him an outlet for those thoughts.

"I was fantasizing, so I think that’s why my mum took me to train. Once you start fantasizing enough about it, you start putting yourself in situations to act out the fantasy... Training allowed the outlet for the fantasy to stop. I’d just go train, I’d fight, go train, I’d fight... But if it wasn’t for that, I'd fantasize about it all the time."

Watch Sean Strickland talk to Ariel Helwani below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari