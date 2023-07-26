"F***ing legendary" - Sean O'Malley hails Israel Adesanya as the greatest UFC champion of all time 

Israel Adesanya's greatness in undeniable, but Sean O'Malley believes that 'The Last Stylebender' is the best champion the UFC has ever seen.

Adesanya re-captured the middleweight title in stunning fashion at UFC 287 after knocking Alex Pereira out cold in round two of their clash. He became the first ever middleweight champion to reclaim the belt, and also overcame the boogeyman of his career, Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya's last ten UFC fights have all been for a title, and he is 8-2 across those bouts. According to Sean O'Malley, 'The Last Stylebender' has seperated himself from everyone else through his consistency of performance, as well as how frequently he fights.

During episode #245 of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley said:

"Izzy has been the best champ the UFC has ever seen. The amount of times he has fought consistently as a champion, in the UFC is f***ing legendary."

O'Malley then compared Anderson Silva's UFC championship run with that of Israel Adesanya and said:

"The level of competition I think is not even comparable."

Watch the video below from 19:45:

Israel Adesanya's victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 was a defining moment in a career full of incredible moments. Having been defeated by 'Poatan' on three prior occasions, 'The Last Stylebender' overcame mental hurdles, as well as physical hurdles, to conquer his greatest adversary yet.

Israel Adesanya calls out Sean Strickland for a UFC 293 bout and dismisses Dricus du Plessis

Following Dricus du Plessis' stunning victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, the South African shared a heated face-off with Israel Adesanya in the octagon.

The pair have had a beef that stems from comments made by Du Plessis about the UFC's African champions, and all signs pointed to 'Stillknocks' facing Adesanya next.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' recently took to Twitter to call out Sean Strickland. The Middleweight king alluded to Du Plessis being unable to commit to a fight at UFC 293 in September due to injury, and said:

"Dricus DuP***ay. You f***ing b***h... Your foot's sore. N***a, my knee was jacked two weeks before my last fight. Guess what I did? I showed up. 'Cause that's what a f***ing champion does... A lot of you fighters talk about how you'll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. No you won't. I do. Alexander Volkanovski does. We're built different... D***less DuP***ay, f**k off. You're out. [Sean] Strickland, you're in. Let's do the man dance."

Watch the video below: