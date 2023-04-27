Israel Adesanya reveals brutal injury suffered 13 days before Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya slayed the beast that had haunted him his whole career when 'The Last Stylebender' defeated Alex Pereira at UFC 287. However, the two-time middleweight champion has now disclosed a brutal injury that could have prevented him from making it to fight night.

Adesanya sat down with his brother, David, on the first episode of their new show, RAMBLE, YOUNG MAN, RAMBLE. The pair discussed all of the pre and post-fight antics surrounding UFC 287, and shared footage of his training partner attempting a takedown on Adesanya which caused his knee and ankle to fold awkwardly.

It was revealed that Israel Adesanya suffered a grade 1 MCL tear to his knee as well as damage to his ankle just 13 days before the biggest fight of his career. 'The Last Stylebender' said this:

"I remember the feeling as well, it felt hot. It felt hot, like a burning feeling. But this it just mental toughness, mental toughness and adrenaline... We're fighters man, don't worry, I've been through worse. I've been through some sh*t."

Watch the video below from 33:00:

Israel Adesanya overcame doubters, as well as mental and physical hurdles, to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 287. The pair have faced off four times across two separate disciplines - kickboxing and mixed martial arts - and shared one of the greatest rivalries in combat sports.

Israel Adesanya writes sincere letter to Alex Pereira following their UFC 287 clash

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira may have closed the door on their epic rivalry following UFC 287, as the Brazilian recently announced that he would be moving to light heavyweight.

After taking time to reflect on the highs and lows that 'The Last Stylebender' endured on his path to defeating Pereira, he penned a heartfelt letter to his greatest adversary online.

Israel Adesanya acknowledged that he would not have achieved the success that he had in his career without Alex Pereira. He said this:

"I love this game. Nothing compares on this planet, in this life than putting it all on the line. One shot, the whole world watching…waiting…then BOOM!!! HISSTORY. Our individual legends will always be intertwined because of the stories we’ve told with our beautiful violence. I’m grateful we have this rivalry, I’m grateful he beat me. It forced me to grow, made me better. Now I have done the same for him, the gift that keeps on giving…a** whoopings. Shoutout to the Warrior from Brazil Alex “Poatan” Pereira!"

See the post below:

Poll : 0 votes