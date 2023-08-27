UFC 293 date: When is the event, venue, how to watch, ticket prices and more revealed here

UFC 293 is the next pay-per-view for the worldwide leader in mixed martial arts.

On September 9, the UFC returns to Sydney, Australia, for an action-packed fight card inside the Qudos Bank Arena. For those interested in attending the event live, available tickets range from $520 to $6,120 without fees. Meanwhile, the pay-per-view will be available on ESPN+ for $79.99, with a subscription also needed.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya will have the fans’ support as he looks to retain his UFC middleweight title. Adesanya was expected to fight Dricus Du Plessis, but the latter couldn't make the quick turnaround after beating Robert Whittaker in July. As a result, Sean Strickland stepped in to capitalize on the opportunity.

The co-main event features a hard-hitting heavyweight showdown between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov. Tuivasa, ranked number six, is coming off back-to-back knockout losses, while Volkov, ranked number eight, is riding a two-fight win streak after knocking out Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexandr Romanov in the first round.

The UFC 293 main card is rounded off by three other matchups that likely won’t be going the distance - Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane (heavyweight), Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj (light heavyweight), and Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos (flyweight).

Who else is fighting at UFC 293?

Before the UFC 293 pay-per-view portion, there are seven preliminary bouts to start the night. In the featured prelim matchup, Carlos Ulberg, a training partner of Israel Adesnaya, looks to extend his UFC record to 5-1.

Ulberg is riding a four-fight win streak after losing his promotional debut, which he hopes to extend by taking out Da Un Jung.

‘Black Jag’ won’t be the only teammate of Adesanya to fight on September 9. City Kickboxing’s Shane Young and Blood Diamond will also be in action. Young looks to end his three-fight losing streak against Gabriel Miranda, while Blood Diamond hopes to secure his first UFC win against Charlie Radtke.

The UFC 293 preliminary card will be rounded off by the following four matchups:

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi (lightweight)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones (lightweight)

Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)

