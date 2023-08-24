"I'm already bored" - UFC fails to impress fans with 'super unoriginal' UFC 293 poster

UFC 293 is the next big pay-per-view. Unfortunately, the event has failed to generate enough hype with the fans due to various reasons. First, the originally expected headliner between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis was scrapped after the South African opted to recover from injury instead of a quick turnaround.

Now, 'The Last Stylebender' will face Sean Strickland. While 'Tarzan's' trash-talking is entertaining, no one expects him to muster up much of a challenge, least of all on short-notice. UFC 293 is also bereft of strong name value, with Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov being the co-main event. Now, the event poster is under fire.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappoint with UFC 293's poster as it features a typical design consisting of the two headliners in a staredown, along with smaller graphics of the co-main eventers in their fight poses of choice as they face the viewer.

When a Twitter account by the name of MMA Orbit asked its followers to rate the poster from a scale of one to 10, fans did not hold back. One fan gave it a brutally low rating:

"A solid 2.5"

Another commenter claimed that the poster wasn't even worth giving a rating:

"Not even worth rating"

Another fan took it a step forward, claiming that the poster drew boredom:

"I'm already bored"

One fan pointed out the apparent unoriginality of the poster:

"1, super unoriginal, this is basically 288 but worse"

The following is a collage of fan reactions:

Fan reactions

Who else is fighting at UFC 293?

UFC 293 doesn't have the most star power when it comes to its matchups. Heavyweight knockout artist Tai Tuivasa will take on respected striker Alexander Volkov. While 'Bam Bam' is a fan-favorite, especially due to his shoey celebration, the pay-per-view is lacking in notable fighters.

While the event marks the promotion's return to Australia since UFC 284, it will not feature featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski, who is still recovering from a recent arm surgery. Instead, the likes of Justin Tafa, Tyson Pedro and Carlos Ulberg will feature on the card.

The lack of star power makes the card one of the weakest on paper.