BREAKING: Ireland MMA prospect signs multi-fight deal with the UFC, set to make debut at UFC 293

UFC 293 will take place on September 10, 2023, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against No. 5 ranked opponent Sean Strickland.

It appears that Conor McGregor's fellow SBG teammate, Kiefer Crosbie, is on the verge of realizing his goal of competing in the UFC. Crosbie recently shared news about securing a multi-fight contract with the UFC. The 33-year-old Irish fighter announced on Instagram that he will be making his promotional debut at UFC 293:

"I am unbelievably happy to announce I have signed a Multi fight deal with the number 1 combat sports organization in the world the @ufc . My debut is in 2 WEEKS in Sydney Australia 😅 #UFC293 can’t even put into words how I feel but I tell you one thing, I will leave everything in that Octagon every single time!"

Check out Crosbie's post below:

Earlier, Crosbie had been competing under the Bellator banner. However, in April, 'Big Daddy' transitioned to Rise FC, where he achieved success by securing a knockout victory against former UFC welterweight veteran Alex Oliveira.

Crosbie holds a professional MMA record of 10-3.

Kiefer Crosbie has also tried his hands in the squared circle, securing a unanimous decision win against Aaron Chalmers last month.

The current UFC 293 main card includes:

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Viviane Araujo vs. Jennifer Maia