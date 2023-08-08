UFC 293 fight card: How many fights have been confirmed for the highly-promising event in Sydney?

UFC 293 will mark the promotion's return to Australia since UFC 284. Thus, many will be eager to see their hometown heroes triumph on Australian soil. Fighters like reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya are fan favorites. But are they confirmed for the event?

Unfortunately, neither Volkanovski nor Adesanya have been officially scheduled for UFC 293. 'The Great' is still recovering from arm surgery after his dominant win over Yair Rodriguez. Things, however, are slightly more positive on the Israel Adesanya front, despite there being no confirmation.

MMA Fight Ready - Scottsdale @FightReady_MMA

•

Remember the time zone difference! Here in the US, it’ll be September 9th that UFC 293 will be live.

#ufcsydney #ufc293 #fightnight pic.twitter.com/67V9BkzoYD @johnmakdessi is back in the cage in Australia on September 10thRemember the time zone difference! Here in the US, it’ll be September 9th that UFC 293 will be live.

'The Last Stylebender' was initially expected to take on Dricus du Plessis in a bout that would have settled their heated rivalry. To their misfortune, an injury forced out the South African middleweight from their expected bout. Now, rumors indicate that he could be replaced by Sean Strickland. Still, nothing is confirmed.

The only fights to have been made official are a heavyweight clash between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov, a lightweight matchup between Jamie Mullarkey and John Makdessi, a flyweight bout featuring Kai-Kara France and Manel Kape, and a light heavyweight fight between Carlos Ulberg and Jung Da-un.

Another light heavyweight showdown is expected, this one featuring Tyson Pedro and Anton Turkalj. Additionally, Justin Tafa will face Austen Lane at 265 pounds, while Jack Jenkins and Chepe Mariscal will lock horns at 145 pounds. Another featherweight clash will be Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda.

A welterweight bout has also been thrown into the mix, as Mike Diamond and Charlie Radtke will face off at 170 pounds. And in the only announced bout to feature women, Viviane Araújo will take on Casey O'Neill in the women's flyweight division.

What will the UFC 293 main event be?

All big pay-per-view events require either a championship bout as a headliner or a big enough star to sit atop the card. The expected main event for UFC 293 is a matchup that the UFC has not yet made official. Instead, it has been the subject of countless rumors ever since news of Dricus du Plessis' injury became known.

Israel Adesanya called out Sean Strickland in the wake of his South African rival's apparent withdrawal. While 'Tarzan' has welcomed the bout, albeit if he's paid well enough, there does not seem to be anything clear-cut yet, which is odd given that UFC 294 and UFC 295 have already announced their main events.