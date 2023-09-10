Israel Adesanya's coach makes bizarre demand regarding Sean Strickland rematch to UFC 

Israel Adesanya’s coach Eugene Bareman wants a rematch with Sean Strickland next weekend if the UFC so allows. California’s own Sean Strickland spoiled Israel Adesanya’s second title reign at the UFC 293 PPV event that took place on September 10, 2023. Strickland was a massive underdog heading into the fight but dominated the former champion through the entirety of the fight and came out on top with a unanimous decision win.

While speaking to the MMA media during the UFC 293 post-fight press conference, the famed coach stated he immediately asked Mick Maynard for a rematch to be set up next weekend! He said:

“I asked Mick if we could have the rematch next weekend. whether he grants that, I’m not sure but, just very confident that we can change the outcome of this fight with very minor adjustments. What I’m saying is, we couldn’t get Israel to enact our plan, there wasn’t much cohesion in the corner, you have nights like this, but we can do the rematch tomorrow and I think we can have a good night.”

Watch Eugene Bareman's statement from the 4:16 mark of the video below:

Following his loss to Sean Strickland, Adesanya admitted that ‘Tarzan’ was the better man on the night of the fight. However, he decided to let his coach take care of the presser and chose to spend some time with the family. Bareman revealed the rematch discussion during the post-fght media interaction.