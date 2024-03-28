Former kickboxing kingpin Superbon Singha Mawynn is fixated on settling the score against the only guy he lost his featherweight belt to - Chingiz 'Chinga' Allazov.

It's been over a year since Superbon fell from the mountaintop after that fateful night in Bangkok with Chingiz Allazov.

And still, it seems like it was only yesterday that Superbon suffered the pain of defeat by a devastating knockout. Although the Thai superstar has moved forward with another great performance to put him back into the winning column, he hasn't forgotten that there's another knockout to reciprocate.

Ahead of his next outing at ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon nonchalantly made his objective clear about what he intends to do after defeating long-time rival Marat Grigorian on April 5.

Speaking to ONE, he said:

"Chingiz was a blemish on my career. I will go back to him and get revenge."

Superbon is potentially one fight away from getting his revenge rematch against Allazov. But he has to prove he's above his next rival, with whom he shares a loss to 'Chingiz', in both style and skill before running it back with the reigning champion.

Marat Grigorian is coming in hot with an insane third-round knockout over Lumpinee luminary Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong at ONE 165. The incredible victory immediately pushed him back up in the rankings alongside Superbon.

Now, both warriors will fight each other a third time to capture the interim gold and a second chance at 'Chingiz'.

Superbon expects the same old Marat Grigorian to appear in their trilogy showdown

If you ask Superbon what king of weapons he expects to see from Marat Girgorian on April 5, his answer will be limited to one single talent.

The Thai superstar was brutally honest about his rival's kickboxing style and capabilities ahead of their showdown.

Since Superbon dominated Girgorian by decision in their last match at ONE X in 2022, there's reason to believe he can do it again.

Sharing his thoughts about his rival's durability, Superbon told ONE:

"Marat is the same, nothing's changed; he has power and energy, he's not that technical, but even if you throw a lot of weapons at him, he is still there."