“I will give a good fight” – Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vows to ‘put on a show’ against Cristina Morales

Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has vowed to entertain fans in her return to action at ONE Fight Night 20.

The Brazilian faces Spanish star Cristina Morales in her second world title defense after unifying the gold in a five-round war against Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 8 in March last year.

The action emanates live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, March 8.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA ahead of her clash against Morales, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stressed the importance of putting on a show regardless of whether she comes out on top or not.

The 25-year-old said:

“You guys are going to see a good fight. I promise you guys that I will give a good fight. I’m at more than 100 percent. Win or lose, we never know, but we know we’re going to give our best and put on a show for everybody.”

Watch the full interview here:

A victory for the Phuket Fight Club star inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this week will be vital for her career trajectory, after she fell short in her last outing against Smilla Sundell.

That evening at ONE Fight Night 14 in September last year, the Fortaleza native attempted to gain two-division world championship status against the towering Swede.

Unfortunately, Sundell wiped away any hopes the Brazilian had by ending her reign with a barrage of punches, knees, and elbows towards the end of the third round.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues open to run it back against Sundell

Not one to rest on her laurels, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will be more than happy to pursue a rematch against Sundell for the strawweight Muay Thai crown if the opportunity presents itself.

Almost four months since her loss to the youngest-ever ONE world champion, the 25-year-old believes she is in a better position to formulate the perfect strategy to put a stop to ‘The Hurricane’s’ unscathed 4-0 run on the global stage.

Before she dreams of that rematch, however, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is fully focused on her next task.

Catch her back in action at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, March 8. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the entire card live and for free.