“I will improve” - Superlek lauds “younger brother” Nabil Anane, vows to rectify his mistakes after ONE 172 defeat

Superlek Kiatmoo9 admitted he wasn't at his best when he fell to Nabil Anane in their Japan showdown this past Sunday.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion lost to Anane via unanimous decision in their non-title bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 172 at the historic Saitama Super Arena this Sunday.

In his recent Instagram post, Superlek expressed his dejection following his defeat but praised Anane for his sublime performance in the ONE Championship's return to Japan.

Superlek added that his critics have every right to criticize him and vowed to bounce back following his self-perceived lackluster performance against the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Superlek posted:

"Congratulations to my younger brother. Keep developing yourself. 🏆For me, I have to apologize to the people who cheer me on. Whoever wants to curse, scold, or criticize me, do as you please. 🙏 I will improve and fix my losses, not make excuses. Then I will come back. I know best. SPL fights in its own style."

While most fans expected Superlek to run through Anane in their rematch, the towering 6-foot-4 phenom had other plans. Anane eyed revenge after losing to Superlek in his ONE Championship debut in June 2023.

The Thai-Algerian star was potent up close and from long distance and tagged Superlek with laser jabs every time the Thai superstar came in close.

Anane was on fire in the final moments of the first round when he knocked down Superlek with a kick to the ribs.

Sensing he had Superlek on the ropes, Anane unloaded a barrage of punishment only for the bell to stop his momentum. Anane, nevertheless, continued his dominance and earned a comfortable unanimous decision win.

Nabil Anane recalls mental hurdles he had to jump over after his earlier loss to Superlek

Nabil Anane holds a near-perfect 7-1 record in ONE Championship, but Superlek Kiatmoo9 caused that one blemish in the 20-year-old's stellar slate.

In an interview with Fightlore, Anane spoke about the mental anguish he had to fight through when he lost to Superlek in their first match against each other in June 2023.

"It’s when I lost against Superlek. It’s not during the fight; it’s after the fight. I’ve been through bad days, but not for so long. I just forgot it. It’s just the past."

